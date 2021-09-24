Realme Narzo 50 series, Band 2, new smart TV Neo launched in India

Emerging consumer electronics company Realme on Friday (September 24) launched the new line of smartphones, fitness tracker and a smart TV in India.

The new Realme Narzo 50 series comes in two models-- Narzo 50A and 50i.

The Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) screen with dewdrop design, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based realme UI 2.0, triple camera module--50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) + 2MP B&W sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash, an 8MP front camera (f/2.0), and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

It comes in two colours Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colours. It will be available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively from October 7 onwards on Flipkart.



The new Realme Narzo 50i series. Credit: Realme India



On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 50i features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display with dewdrop design, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor with IMG8322 GPU, 2GB/4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB/ 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage ( expandable up to 256GB), Android 11 Go Edition-based Realme UI, an 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera with LED flash on the back, a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It comes in two colours--Mint Green and Carbon Black colours. It will be available in two configurations-- 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999, respectively.

The company also showcased the new Realme Smart TV Neo. It comes with a 32-inch HD Ready (1366 × 768p) display with 178-degree viewing angle support, 20W (2 x 10W) speakers tuned by Dolby Audio MediaTek Cortex A53 quad-core processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU, 2133MHz 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, built-in Chromecast, Android TV 9.0 OS with support for many OTT apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, in addition to Live channels



The new Realme TV Neo series. Credit: Realme India



The new TV support seven display modes including Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving. As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 2 x HDMI, 1 x USB, AV, Ethernet. It costs Rs 14,999 and will be available for purchase from October 3 onwards.

Realme Band 2 series comes with a 1.4-inch colour touch LCD display with 167×320p resolution, pixel density of 257 ppi (pixels per inch) and 5 ATM water-resistant rating. It comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and pairs with Android phones (with v5.0 or newer versions) via Realme Link app.

It features a 3-axis accelerometer, Power-efficient GH3011 Heart rate sensor, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) sensor, Rotor Vibration motor and can track more than 90 sporting activities including indoor walking, free training, outdoor walking, running, basket ball, swimming and more.



The new Band 2 fitness tracker. Credit: Realme India



It is also capable of tracking stress, sleep pattern, breathe, and also come with Find my Phone, call/message notifications, alarm, camera control, stopwatch, music control and more features.

It comes with a 204mAh battery and promises to offer close to 12 days of battery life. The Realme Band 2 comes in Black Colour for Rs 2,999 and will go on sale on September 27 onwards.

