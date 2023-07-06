Realme Narzo 60, 60 Pro 5G series launched in India

Realme Narzo 60 series will go on sale from next week with prices starting at Rs 17,999 from July 15 onwards

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 06 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 17:01 ist
Realme Narzo 60 Pro series. Credit: Realme India

Emerging player Realme on Thursday (July 6) launched a new line of Narzo 60 5G series in India.

Realme Narzo 60 comes in two variants-- a regular Narzo 60 and a premium Narzo 60 Pro.

The top-end model features a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and can deliver peak brightness up to 950 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the Narzo 60 Pro houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB/1TB (UFS 3.1) storage options and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It also boasts a dual-camera module-main 100MP (f/1.75, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) +  2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.


Realme Narzo 60 Pro. Credit: Realme India

Realme Narzo 60 Pro comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM  + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM  + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM  + 1TB storage-- for Rs 23,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will go on sale next week on July 15.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and can deliver up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. And, it features three slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.


Realme Narzo 60. Credit: Realme India

Inside, it comes with 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 8GB  LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB),  dual-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, 16MP sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger. 

Realme Narzo 60 will be available in two storages-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. And, it will come in colours-- cosmic black and mars orange-- and go on sale on July 15.


Realme Buds Wireless 3. Credit: Realme India

Realme Buds Wireless 3 comes with an ergonomic design to offer a comfortable fit around the neck. Also with connecting wires, there is no risk of losing earbuds like in the case most of TWS earbuds. 

Each earphone houses a 13.6 mm Dynamic driver, which promises to deliver rich bass and it also supports active noise cancellation and 360-degree spatial audio effect.

With a full charge, it can last for 40 hours. It comes in three colours-- bass yellow, vitality white and pure black-- for Rs 1,699. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

