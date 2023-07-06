Realme Narzo 60, 60 Pro 5G series launched in India

Emerging player Realme on Thursday (July 6) launched a new line of Narzo 60 5G series in India.

Realme Narzo 60 comes in two variants-- a regular Narzo 60 and a premium Narzo 60 Pro.

The top-end model features a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) curved AMOLED screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and can deliver peak brightness up to 950 nits. It also comes with dual-SIM slots and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Inside, the Narzo 60 Pro houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chipset, Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB/1TB (UFS 3.1) storage options and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

It also boasts a dual-camera module-main 100MP (f/1.75, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.



Realme Narzo 60 Pro. Credit: Realme India



Realme Narzo 60 Pro comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage-- for Rs 23,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs 29,999, respectively. It will go on sale next week on July 15.

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 60 comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and can deliver up to 1000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. And, it features three slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Realme Narzo 60. Credit: Realme India



Inside, it comes with 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB), dual-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.79) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash on the back, 16MP sensor on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

Realme Narzo 60 will be available in two storages-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. And, it will come in colours-- cosmic black and mars orange-- and go on sale on July 15.



Realme Buds Wireless 3. Credit: Realme India



Realme Buds Wireless 3 comes with an ergonomic design to offer a comfortable fit around the neck. Also with connecting wires, there is no risk of losing earbuds like in the case most of TWS earbuds.

Each earphone houses a 13.6 mm Dynamic driver, which promises to deliver rich bass and it also supports active noise cancellation and 360-degree spatial audio effect.

With a full charge, it can last for 40 hours. It comes in three colours-- bass yellow, vitality white and pure black-- for Rs 1,699.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.