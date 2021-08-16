Reddit adds TikTok-like short-form video feed to its iOS app

Many social media service providers such as Google's YouTube, Facebook, and its subsidiary Instagram, among others have introduced TikTok-inspired short video sharing feature in their respective platforms.

The video features offer a continuous scroll showing related content, which will improve the app usage time and this is always good both for the creators and the platform in terms of revenue generation.

Now, Reddit, known for intellectual discussions, is bringing a dedicated button for short video scrolling. It will be offering infotainment content such as DIY (Do It Yourself), a live news feed, lively debates on interesting topics, and more.

Reddit had released the video-feed feature to select a few on the iOS apps in the west and now, it is being made available to all. For now, it is being released for Apple devices. Soon, the Reddit Android version will get this feature.

In 2020, Reddit acquired Dubsmash, a TikTok-rival which back then had one billion active monthly views.

Going forward, we can expect more video-centric features on the Reddit app.

