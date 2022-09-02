Redmi A1 to launch along with Redmi 11 Prime next week

Redmi A1 to launch along with Redmi 11 Prime next week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2022, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 21:45 ist

Xiaomi, earlier this week revealed that it will be launching new budget phone Redmi 11 Prime on September 6.

Now, the company has announced that it will unveil Redmi A1 on coming Tuesday. It is said to be an ultra-budget phone with close-to-stock Android and less bloatware.

As per the teaser, the Redmi A1 will have a textured shell on the back and also feature a dual camera. Other details such as screen size, battery capacity, and processor are yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset backed by Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and also support 5G modem.

It is also said to come with a dual camera on the back, a selfie camera on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with a Type-C-based 18W charger.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Redmi
smartphone

What's Brewing

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet

 