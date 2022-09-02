Redmi A1 to launch along with Redmi 11 Prime next week

Xiaomi, earlier this week revealed that it will be launching new budget phone Redmi 11 Prime on September 6.

Now, the company has announced that it will unveil Redmi A1 on coming Tuesday. It is said to be an ultra-budget phone with close-to-stock Android and less bloatware.

As per the teaser, the Redmi A1 will have a textured shell on the back and also feature a dual camera. Other details such as screen size, battery capacity, and processor are yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime is expected to feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset backed by Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and also support 5G modem.

It is also said to come with a dual camera on the back, a selfie camera on the front, and a 5,000mAh battery with a Type-C-based 18W charger.

