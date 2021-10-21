Redmi Note 11 series set for global debut next week

The Redmi Note 10 series, which made its way to the market in early 2021 had a good lineup of variants covering multiple price points. Now, Xiaomi is all geared up to unveil the successor.

Xiaomi on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, has teased the Redmi Note 11 series will be unveiled on October 28.

The teaser image shows the Redmi Note 11 featuring a familiar curved camera module seen in the Redmi Note 10, but the big difference is the flat-edge design of the body.

The main camera sits alone at the top and it is backed by three more sensors below with LED flash. Rumour has it that Xiaomi is going big on photography in the upcoming Redmi Note 11 series. It is expected to come with a 108MP primary camera seen premium Mi range of smartphones.

Initially, Xiaomi is expected to launch just two models-- Redmi Note 11 Pro and a regular Redmi Note 11. They are said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 chipset, respectively.

We have to wait till next Thursday for all the details of the Redmi Note 11 series.

