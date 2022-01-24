Redmi Note 11S to launch in India on this date

After launching premium Xiaomi 11T Pro, Chinese smartphone-maker is all set to bring affordable Redmi Note 11S series early next month.

The company has confirmed to bring the Red Note 11S on February 9. It will be the second Note 11 series variant to come to India. The first was the Redmi Note 11T.

The new variant is said to come with better hardware and also the USP is its photography hardware.

As per the teaser, the device will feature a quad-camera setup. Rumours are rife that the Redmi Note 11S will be the first mid-range phone to boast a 108MP main camera. It will be backed by 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 2MP macro (for close-up shots) and a 2MP depth sensor (for Bokeh effect) with LED flash.

On the front, it is expected to feature a 13MP selfie camera.

Other features include a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with support 90Hz refresh rate, dual-SIM slot, fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), Type-C port, MediaTek Hello G96 silicon with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable), latest MIUI 13 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

Going by the specifications, we expect the Redmi Note 11S to be priced at around Rs 14,000 and Rs 20,000 range.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.