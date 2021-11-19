Redmi Note 11T 5G to launch in India next week

Xiaomi is slated to launch the company's new mid-range phone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India next week.

It is believed that the company's upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, which was unveiled in China in October. It should be noted that the company also launched Poco M4 Pro 5G with the same hardware in Europe a few weeks ago.

Now, it is coming to India as Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is said to come with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, and also IR blaster.

Under-the-hood, it is said to feature 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is expected to feature a dual-camera-- 50MP (f/1.8) with 8MP (f/2.2) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it is said to house a 16MP (f/2.45) snapper.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is likely to be priced at around Rs 12,000.

