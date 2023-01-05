Redmi Note 12 5G series launched in India

Xiaomi on Thursday unveiled the new Redmi Note 12 series in India.

The company is offering three variants-- Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro and Note 12 Pro Plus.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and 12 Pro Plus come with similar design language and also share several key features, but differ in a few aspects such as charging speed and camera hardware.

They feature a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) OLED display with a variable refresh rate (30 / 60 / 90 / 120Hz), support up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and offer peak brightness up to 900 nits. It supports Dolby Vision, and HDR10+.

The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with an IP53 water splash-resistant rating. It also houses dual SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack port and an infrared sensor.

Inside, they come packed with 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13, 6GB / 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage (UFS 2.2) and a 5,000mAh battery. The regular 12 Pro supports a 67W charger and the 12 Pro Plus comes with 120W charger.

The top-end Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus features a triple-camera module-- main 200MP (with 1/1.4-inch Samsung HMX sensor, f/1.65, 7P lens, ALD, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.

Whereas the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IM766 sensor, OIS, f/1.88) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.

Both Redmi Note 12 Pro and Pro Plus come with the same 16MP (f/2.45) front camera.



Redmi Note 12 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the other hand, the regular Redmi Note 12 come with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, support 1,200 nits peak brightness and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and IP53 water splash-resistant rating.

It also features 3.5mm audio jack, hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2/microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an infrared sensor.

It is powered by a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 CPU with Adreno 610 GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB) and 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger in the box.

It also boasts a triple-camera module--main 48MP (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back and a 13MP (f/2.0) camera on the front.

All three Redmi Note 12 models are 5G Ready phones and support 5G services offered by both Reliance Jio and Airtel in India.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is available in three colours-- arctic white, iceberg blue and obsidian black. It comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 29,999, and Rs 32,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three colours-- frosted blue, onyx black and stardust purple. It comes in three variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 24,999, Rs 26,999, and Rs 27,999, respectively.

The company is offering Redmi Note 12 in three colours- frosted green, matte black and mystique blue. It is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for 17,999 and 19,999, respectively. If you have an ICICI card, customers are entitled to get Rs 1,500 instant discounts and this brings the price to Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively.

And, if you happen to own Redmi or Mi branded phones, you can avail extra Rs 1,000 discount. All three Redmi Note 12 5G series phones will be available on Flipkart, mi.com, Mi store retail chain and authorised stores in India.

