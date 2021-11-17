Redmi Smart TV review: Well-rounded affordable TV

After succeeding in becoming the top budget smartphone brand in India, Redmi has set eyes on the lucrative smart TV business.

The latest Redmi Smart TV series comes in two sizes-- 32-inch and 43-inch- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 25,999.

On paper, it has a good set of hardware for its low asking price, but does it live up to the hype? Here're my thoughts on the Redmi Smart TV

Design and durability

The 43-inch Redmi Smart TV sports a slim bezel around the edges. The polycarbonate material covering the edges is soft and sturdy. It also comes with a plastic-based stand in the retail package. Once the screws are tightened, the TV stand offers very stable support and doesn't wobble on the flat surface.



43-inch Redmi Smart TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



If you'd like clean dust in the back and the surface around it very often, the Redmi TV is lightweight and can be very easily moved around without any fuss.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Redmi Smart TV is a complete package. It supports wireless technologies-- Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-Band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz/5GH.



Redmi Smart TV's connectivity ports. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, it comes with two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV port, and a 3.5 mm jack.

The company says the Redmi Smart TV can work in variable temperatures ranging between 0-degree Celsius to 40-degree Celsius and with Humidity between 20 per cent and 80 per cent.



The rear side of the Redmi Smart TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



A notable aspect of the Redmi Smart TV is the environment-friendly retail package. It can be converted into some of the home furniture such as a portable bookshelf, toolbox, or even a cat house.



Eco packaging feature of the Redmi Smart TV. Credit: Redmi India



Performance and user-interface

The new Redmi TV features two 10W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, and supports Dolby Atmos pass-through via HDMI eARC.

The sound delivery is impressive. There was negligible distortion when listening from the far side of the living room.

The most important aspect is the viewing experience and I am happy to note that the Redmi Smart TV does live up to the hype. It comes with an in-house image-processing algorithm, a Vivid Picture Engine-backed by 1.5GHz Amlogic S905X2 Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC internal storage, and built-in Chromecast.

There are TVs with dedicated video quality upscaling technology, but they are way too expensive. But, with limited technology, the Redmi Smart TV excels in delivering accurate colour reproduction and deeper contrasts to an extent.

Furthermore, it offers customisable picture controls and allows users to adjust the granular display settings.



43-inch Redmi Smart TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Considering the overall aspects, the Redmi Smart TV is definitely a cut above rival brands such as Amazon Basics branded affordable smart TVs and others in the sub-Rs 30,000 segments.

As far as the user interface is concerned, it runs Android TV 11 OS-based PatchWall 4.0. Also, it comes integrated with IMDb ratings, which helps users make an informed decision of committing to invest time to watch a movie. There will less chance of any regret of wasting time on the badly-made motion picture.

With the universal search feature and Google Assistant (via remote control), users can find the right content with just the actor's name. It can search for content on more than 30 OTT apps.

PatchWall also has a separate section showing 75 plus free live channels showing news and sports.



PatchWall user interface on the Redmi Smart TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



With Kids mode and parental lock features, elders at home can also prevent age-inappropriate content from appearing on the universal search and smart recommendation suggestions on the TV screen.

Patchwall supports multiple Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and 12 more.

The Redmi Smart TV comes with a Bluetooth-enabled remote. It has a minimalistic design with a handful of multi-functional keys. At the top, it features a power button, and just below it, you will find the dedicated Google Assistant button. This can be used to control the smart TV with just the voice. It also features dedicated Netflix and Prime Video shortcut buttons.



Redmi Smart TV remote. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Furthermore, it has a circular navigation keypad that can be used to navigate through the TV and move through apps. Also, there is a back button and grid view button, which comes in handy to open the cable TV network connected through HMDI cables.

At the bottom, you will find the volume rockers. It is very easy to understand the controls on the remote and navigate through the Smart TV's PatchWall user interface.

For a buffer-free smooth OTT streaming experience with high-resolution content, the company recommends owners to have a minimum of 50 Mbps Wi-Fi internet speed. With dual-band 2GHz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi support, the smart TV will be able to balance the connectivity speed when multiple devices at home are connected to the same Wi-Fi router.

Final thoughts

With the Note and K-series phones, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has established itself as a reliable brand among the salaried class in India.

Two primary reasons for the popularity is that the Redmi devices offer the best of the latest technology at affordable prices. It should be noted that the Redmi series phones were the first to bring Type-C port, water splash coating, sealing around the edges and ports, for prices under Rs 10,000. Even the camera hardware is the best in their class.

Now, with the new television series, Redmi has the potential to become the go-to brand for prospective smart TV buyers.



The new Redmi Smart TV. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It excels in terms of viewing experience with the bright and near-accurate colour reproduction on the full HD display and also, I am mightly impressed with the audio delivery. Another notable aspect, the Android 11-based PatchWall 4 user interface is simple and easy to understand in a quick time. Also, it supports a lot of connectivity options too.

