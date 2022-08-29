Reliance announces 5G-powered wireless Jio AirFiber service

Besides confirming the launch of the 5G cellular service in Indian metros by Diwali, Akash Ambani-lead Reliance Jio announced the new wireless internet service Jio AirFiber.

Akash revealed the new-age Jio AirFiber will be broadband-like secure and stable 5G wireless services in India soon. Customers need not even need any fiber wiring connection to set up the service.

People just have to buy the Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home. There will also be corporate tariff plans too.

Earlier, the company showed a test run showing phones reaching a whopping 1.09Gbps speed, and also 5G offers low latency in terms of response from cloud-connected gaming, OTT (Over-The-Top) apps, online classes, and other related services. This will ensure, there is almost no delay in terms of streaming high-quality multimedia content. And, there won't be any buffering to download any large files.

There is no word on when the new AirFiber will be introduced in India. However, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani has confirmed to bring 5G cellular service in two months initially in metros including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Reliance Jio has announced to expand the 5G cellular to all cities, towns, and villages across India by December 2023.

