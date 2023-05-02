Reliance Jio brings JioDive VR headset in India

Leading cellular service provider Reliance Jio launched the new device JioDive, a Virtual Reality (VR) headset in India.

The company's official JioDive handle on Twitter confirmed the availability details. It is now available on JioMart for Rs 1,299.



JioDive VR headgear offers a 360-degree view of



JioDive: Key aspects you should know

--JioDive supports most smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7-inch to 6.7-inch. And, devices should have either Android 9 (or newer version) or iOS 15 ( or newer version).

However, Before buying, consumers are advised to check if their mobile phone is compatible with the new JioDive VR headset. You can go to this webpage and look for the device model in the list or scan the QR code on the screen.

--JioDive makes use of a smartphone’s gyroscope and accelerometer, to help deliver immersive VR content. It also houses a breathable face cushion, a 3-way adjustable strap to ensure comfort, and a perfect fit around the head.

Add to that, it also features adjustable lenses with center and side wheels, which will help users get to view content sharper and with optical comfort. And, it also comes with a tactile clickable button to navigate and interact seamlessly in VR.

-- To enjoy an immersive audio-visual experience on JioDive, users have to install JioImmerse app on their smartphone.



JioDive offers option to view content on a 100-inch virtual screen. Picture credit: Reliance Jio



-- JioDive offer the 90-degree field of view with high-quality lenses. Users can watch the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) streamed free for Jio, in 360-degree. There is also an option to view the cricket game on a 100-inch virtual screen.

