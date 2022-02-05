Reliance Jio faces network outage in Mumbai circle

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 15:52 ist
According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported network issues between 12 pm and 3 pm. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Jio servers are reportedly hit in the Mumbai circle, with many users facing network error and being unable to connect calls.

According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported network issues between 12 pm and 3 pm. Reliance Jio was also trending on Twitter, with users flagging issues they faced.

Jio's official customer care handle responded to tweets saying that it is a temporary issue and that it will be fixed shortly.

