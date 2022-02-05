Reliance Jio faces network outage in Mumbai circle

Reliance Jio servers are reportedly hit in the Mumbai circle, with many users facing network error and being unable to connect calls.
According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported network issues between 12 pm and 3 pm. Reliance Jio was also trending on Twitter, with users flagging issues they faced.
@reliancejio major mobile network and data issues being faced by many users! Please sort this issue ASAP! Not able to make or receive calls at all!! Please sort it out immediately! #Jiodown #jionetwork #Reliance #RelianceJio
— Visheshh Jatiaa (@visheshhjatiaa) February 5, 2022
@JioCare Every Jio User Facing No Network Problem in Mumbai
— SANTOSH TL (@Santosh38493354) February 5, 2022
@reliancejio Range in my area is suddenly gone
— Latikesh Parab (@latikeshparab) February 5, 2022
Jio's official customer care handle responded to tweets saying that it is a temporary issue and that it will be fixed shortly.
Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest - Sagar
— JioCare (@JioCare) February 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone