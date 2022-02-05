Reliance Jio faces network outage in Mumbai circle

Reliance Jio servers are reportedly hit in the Mumbai circle, with many users facing network error and being unable to connect calls.

According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported network issues between 12 pm and 3 pm. Reliance Jio was also trending on Twitter, with users flagging issues they faced.

@reliancejio major mobile network and data issues being faced by many users! Please sort this issue ASAP! Not able to make or receive calls at all!! Please sort it out immediately! #Jiodown #jionetwork #Reliance #RelianceJio — Visheshh Jatiaa (@visheshhjatiaa) February 5, 2022

@JioCare Every Jio User Facing No Network Problem in Mumbai — SANTOSH TL (@Santosh38493354) February 5, 2022

@reliancejio Range in my area is suddenly gone — Latikesh Parab (@latikeshparab) February 5, 2022

Jio's official customer care handle responded to tweets saying that it is a temporary issue and that it will be fixed shortly.