Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai, phased restoration on

Reliance Jio's telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.

The problem was first reported at about noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network. A phased restoration of services has started and subscribers are being requested to restart their phones.

As a result of the outage, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp.

@reliancejio major mobile network and data issues being faced by many users! Please sort this issue ASAP! Not able to make or receive calls at all!! Please sort it out immediately! #Jiodown #jionetwork #Reliance #RelianceJio — Visheshh Jatiaa (@visheshhjatiaa) February 5, 2022

@JioCare Every Jio User Facing No Network Problem in Mumbai — SANTOSH TL (@Santosh38493354) February 5, 2022

@reliancejio Range in my area is suddenly gone — Latikesh Parab (@latikeshparab) February 5, 2022

Jio's official customer care handle had responded to tweets saying that it was a temporary issue and that it would be fixed shortly.

Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest - Sagar — JioCare (@JioCare) February 5, 2022

