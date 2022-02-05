Jio service outage in Mumbai, phased restoration on

Reliance Jio faces service outage in Mumbai, phased restoration on

The problem was first reported at 12 noon across the city

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 05 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 20:53 ist
According to Downdetector, thousands of users reported network issues between 12 pm and 3 pm. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reliance Jio's telecom services have been affected since Saturday morning in the financial capital, with many users complaining of inability to connect calls.

The problem was first reported at about noon across the city with users complaining of getting a message saying a subscriber is not registered on the network. A phased restoration of services has started and subscribers are being requested to restart their phones.

As a result of the outage, many users had to depend on alternatives like the calling feature in the popular messaging app, Whatsapp.

Jio's official customer care handle had responded to tweets saying that it was a temporary issue and that it would be fixed shortly.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Reliance Jio
Business News
Technology
Telecom
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Mumbai's traffic breaks marriages, says Amruta Fadnavis

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

Idea of 2 nations has been around for long: Vir Das

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college

Nostalgia set in stone

Nostalgia set in stone

 