Reliance Jio offers free Amazon Prime Video subscription to JioFiber users

Reliance Jio, earlier in the week, announced a free one-year Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for Jio prepaid customers, and now, the company is offering similar treatment to its JioFiber service users.

Reliance Jio on Friday (June 12) said all the existing and new subscribers of JioFiber will get a one-year Amazon Prime Video service worth Rs 999 free. However, this is limited to select data plans only.

Only the JioFiber Gold plan subscribers can avail the Amazon Prime Video benefits. Even the Silver and Bronze plan users can upgrade to the Gold and avail membership.



Reliance JioFiber users get a one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Credit: Reliance JioFiber



Here's how to activate Amazon Prime Video membership:

Once the upgrading/or renewing the Gold Plan, subscribers have to go the MyJio phone app or log in to the JioFiber account and tap on the banner--1-year Amazon Prime Video and sign-up for the latter's website and enjoy.

For the uninitiated, JioFiber Gold offers 250Mbps internet speed and benefits include unlimited download (with high-speed download up to 1,750GB per month), unlimited video calling, unlimited calling, and unlimited access to Jio apps.

Unlike the Jio cellular service, JioFiber hasn't garnered much interest among the broadband consumers in India. With this new plan, it might attract new and draw migration from other internet subscription services.

