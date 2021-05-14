Reliance Jio offers free voice calls and more benefits amid pandemic

Amid the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Jio in collaboration with Reliance Foundation has announced special benefits for its subscribers for a month.

Due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, several states across India have announced a lockdown for several weeks. This apparently has caused stress to people, particularly civic labours who live away from home towns. They are the most vulnerable section of society, who have to strive hard for food and basic amenities in cities.

In a bid to help subscribers who can not recharge their pre-paid plans, Jio has revealed that every JioPhone user will get free 300 minutes of voice calls per month until the pandemic gets subsided in India. However, there is one caveat; users get 10 minutes of free call time per day.

Another benefit is that every JioPhone plan recharged by JioPhone user will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

For instance, a JioPhone user renews or buys new Rs 75 plan, they will get an additional Rs 75 plan absolutely free.

However, this offer is not applicable on annual or JioPhone device bundled plans.

"Reliance is committed to standing with every Indian during these challenging times, and will continue to make every effort to enable our fellow citizens to overcome the difficulties created by the pandemic," the company said.

