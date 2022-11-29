Reliance Jio service down across major cities

Reliance Jio cellular service was reportedly down in several cities across India. Subscribers thronged to social media platforms complaining that they were not able to send SMSs and make calls.

On Downdetector, the Jio service outage peaked around 8:00 and 9:00 am. And as per the heatmap, the cellular network was down in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna.



Reliance Jio outage heatmap. Credit: Downdetector



Here are some of the complaints by Reliance Jio users posted on Twitter:

No volte sign since morning & so unable to make any calls. Is this how you are planning to provide 5g services when normal calls are having issues? @reliancejio @JioCare #Jiodown — Pratik Malviya (@Pratikmalviya36) November 29, 2022

Jio network down? Unable to make calls.#Jiodown — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 29, 2022

Are You Able to use Jio for calling?#JioDown — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) November 29, 2022

What is the problem with JIO network. Unable to make calls #Jiodown — Rishabh Lodha (@Rishabhlodha90) November 29, 2022

DH has reached out to the Reliance Jio spokesperson for the response related to the company's cellular network outage. The latter is yet to respond.

