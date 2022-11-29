Reliance Jio service down across major cities

Reliance Jio subscribers complain of not being able to make calls or send SMS on their phone

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2022, 10:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 10:59 ist

Reliance Jio cellular service was reportedly down in several cities across India. Subscribers thronged to social media platforms complaining that they were not able to send SMSs and make calls.

On Downdetector, the Jio service outage peaked around 8:00 and 9:00 am. And as per the heatmap, the cellular network was down in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai,  Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Patna.


Reliance Jio outage heatmap. Credit: Downdetector

Here are some of the complaints by Reliance Jio users posted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

DH has reached out to the Reliance Jio spokesperson for the response related to the company's cellular network outage. The latter is yet to respond.

