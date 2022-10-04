Reliance Jio True 5G welcome offer: Users to get unlimited data at 1Gbps speed

India's leading cellular service provider Reliance Jio on Tuesday (October 4) announced to start of beta True 5G service in four cities this week.

The company will commence public 5G beta testing initially in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi during the Dasara/Dussehra festival (October 5 onwards).

Here's everything you need to know about Jio's True 5G service:

-- Like the 4G welcome offer, Jio is offering the 5G Welcome offer

-- Users will get benefits such as unlimited data with speeds of more than 1Gbps

-- Users need not have to buy a separate SIM to enable 5G, but the device should support 5G bands -- 700MHz (n28), 800MHz(n5), 1800MHz (n3), 3300MHz(n78) and 26GHz (n258)

-- Most 5G phones sold in India support the aforementioned bands

-- Jio Welcome offer can only be availed through invitation and keep an eye on Jio App for notification banner. Also, enquire with the customer care personnel at the nearest Reliance Digital retail Store

-- Reliance Jio has announced to expand beta 5G testing to more cities in the coming months and, as and when the infrastructure gets ready, the company will invite customers to join Jio True 5G Welcome offer

-- Reliance Jio is working with Apple, OnePlus and other smartphone-makers to bring a software update to enable the 5G on respective phones sold in India

Also read | 5G cellular service in India: Key aspects you should know

Even Airtel has launched the 5G cellular service in eight Indian cities and is said to cost as same the 4G cellular tariff plans.

Read more | Bharti Airtel launches 5G in 8 cities, to cover entire country by March 2024

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.