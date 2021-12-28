Reliance Jio warns subscribers against cyber frauds

With so much connivance offered by the internet, more and more people are buying smartphones than ever before.

India, which is the world's fastest-growing and second-biggest mobile market is also witnessing a faster rate of smartphone adoption thanks to dirt-cheap data plans, which by the way started by Reliance Jio in 2016.

Within a short span managed, Jio managed to garner millions of users, and now, it is crowned as the top-ranked telecom service provider in India.

However, this is also attracting cybercriminals to prey on naive users. Reliance Jio has now started alerting users to be wary of fraudulent SMS or emails or calls regarding KYC (Know Your Consumer)/Aadhaar number linking to continue Jio service.

The company has warned that it doesn't seek any OTP nor ask users to download any third-party apps.

"IMPORTANT: Beware of the fraudulent messages asking to you call any number for verification/download any app to update your KYC/Aadhaar details. Jio never asks you to download any third-party app for such activities. Please stay alert from such SMS/calls as this may result in financial loss. Stay safe. Team Jio " reads the SMS from Reliance Jio

For any queries on any kind of service, readers are advised to go to the nearest authorised Reliance Digital outlets for more information.

Tips on how to safeguard yourself from cyber frauds:

1) Never ever respond to emails from unknown senders and also never click any URL or open document attached in the mail. The websites and documents will be compromised and may inject malware into the phone or PC

2) Also, never install applications from third-party websites. Always search apps on the official Google Play Store/Apple App Store/Microsoft Windows Store

3) Never share OTP or financial details to anyone via emails or SMS or on a phone call

4) It is good practice to install anti-virus security software on your device

5) Never trust any friend who you know only through social media platforms. The latter might most likely be a decoy used by cybercriminals to build trust and then extract personal information

