Reliance JioBook: Key features you should know

Last week, Reliance Jio unveiled the new JioBook series in India.

Like the JioNext 4G phone, the new JioBook is one of the most affordable laptop series. It costs Rs 15,799 and is now, available for purchase at authorised retail stores including Reliance Digital.



Reliance JioBook. Picture Credit: Reliance Jio



Here are the key features of Reliance JioBook:

--- It features an 11.6-inch HD display with 1366×768p resolution and supports 60Hz refresh rate

--- JioBook comes with customised Android-based JioOS

--- JioBook is powered by a 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed of 2GHz. It is backed by Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage with the option to expand to an additional 128GB via microSD card. And, the device is tested to perform with less noise and better thermal dissipation

--- It comes with a regular non-backlit keyboard

--- It comes with a 2MP web camera for video calls and conferences

--- It comes with an embedded Jio 4G LTE SIM. For SIM activation, the owner just needs to file a KYC form at authorised Reliance Digital or Jio store

--- It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity in addition to two USB ports, one HDMI mini port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and two 1.0 W stereo speakers

--- It houses a 5,000mAh battery and can last for eight hours under normal usage.

--- It is said to come with Microsoft 365 service bundle and also pre-loaded with Jio apps

--- It is best suited for school students to study online and also do small project works

