Reliance JioFiber revises Home broadband internet plans with lucrative deals, 30-day free trial offer

In September 2019, Reliance JioFiber broadband internet service was launched with pomp in India, but the company could not replicate similar success like the 4G in 2016.

Now, in a renewed push to attract consumers, Jio has revamped the tariff plans on broadband and is promising lucrative deals including free subscriptions to Over-The-Top (OTT) and more at no extra cost.

It is offering a total of four new monthly plans, one Rs 399, which entitle users with 30Mbps speed and free voice calls. There is a Rs 699 plan, wherein users get 100Mbps speed and unlimited voice calls.

On the other hand, Rs 999 plan promises 150Mbps internet speed along with free voice calls and access to 11 top OTT apps in India including Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Sun NXT, Voot, Alt Balaji, Jio Cinema and more.

There is also a Rs 1,499 plan and it offers 300 Mbps speed, but benefits are the same free voice call benefit as the above, but come with access to 12 OTT apps.



Reliance Jio's refreshed tariff plan. Credit: Reliance Jio



And for the new subscribers, Reliance Jio is offering them a 30-day free trial with 150 Mbps internet speed, a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost, and free voice calling.

However, if the customer is not satisfied with the service, Jio will take back the devices (modem and TV STB) with no questions asked.

Reliance Jio added all JioFiber customers who subscribed to their service between August 15 and 31st August will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio app.

Also, plans of all existing JioFiber customers will be upgraded to match the benefits of the new tariff plans.

