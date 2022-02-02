Reliance JioPhone 5G: Here’s what to expect in new affordable smartphone

After months of delay, Reliance launched the company’s first touch-screen-based mobile JioPhone Next. Though it garnered less attention from the consumers, the Ambani-owned firm is not given up on the smartphone business yet.

Rumours are rife that work on the JioPhone 5G is in the final stages of completion and may launch later this year. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, while tabling the Union Budget 2022-23 revealed that the government will soon begin auctioning the 5G airwave spectrum in India.

Also, Reliance Jio has already conducted several rounds of 5G network speed testing in India, and the highlight of the technology is that it fully indigenous. This will attract more consumers to go for made-in-India JioPhone 5G series.

If sources of Android Central are believed the upcoming JioPhone 5G will have better specifications and be on par with popular Redmi and Realme-branded phones and the price too, will be aggressive.

Reliance JioPhone 5G: Here’s what to expect

The JioPhone 5G is said to come with 6.5-inch HD+ (1,600x720p) LCD IPS screen and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a triple slot-tray— nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card.

Inside, it is expected to ship with Qualcomm’s 8nm class budget 5G-enabled silicon— Snapdragon 480 octa-core— with Adreno 619 GPU. It will run Android 11 with Jio services such as JioCinema, JioSaavn, and other apps pre-loaded. Yes, like the first generation JioPhone Next, it comes with a special Google Lens, camera app, speech-to-text, language translations, and other stuff.

It will come with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable), and a massive 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charger. It is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under normal usage.

As far as the photography is concerned, it is said to house a dual-camera module— 13MP main with 2MP macro and LED flash. It will be capable of recording videos up to full HD (1080p) at 60 frames per second (fps) and HD (720p) at 120fps. On the front, it is said to features 8MP for selfies and video chatting.

It comes with a Snapdragon X51 modem and supports five 5G bands- N3, N5, N28, N40, N78. The JioPhone 5G is expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000.

Going by the specifications and price range, the JioPhone 5G looks promising and may give rival Chinese brands a run for their money. Also, it may help boost smartphone adoption in India, which the first generation JioPhone Next model failed to deliver in both ways.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.