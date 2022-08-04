Reports of Phone(1) Lite nothing but fake news: Pei

Reports of Phone(1) Lite nothing but fake news: Pei

  Aug 04 2022, 15:39 ist
  updated: Aug 04 2022, 15:42 ist

Last month, Nothing launched the much-awaited Phone(1) in several global regions. Like the company's first product ear(1), the new handset comes with a see-through design language.

It has a glass back and inside, the company has incorporated around 900 tiny LED lights. with a special and unique Glyph interface. The Phone(1) offers personalized light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options. This is very unique to the Nothing smartphone and so far, barring a few cases of manufacturing defects in display and back panel, it has received a reasonably good response from both buyers and technology media.

Recently, a report emerged that the company may have started working on an affordable Phone(1) Lite edition. 

Now, Carl Pei has said that Nothing has no plans to bring the 'Lite' edition of the Phone(1) as such. He took to Twitter to rebuttal the report with two words- 'Fake News'.


Carl Pei's reaction to a report on Phone(1) Lite (screen-grab)

An earlier report had indicated that Phone(1) Lite will look similar to the original but won't have a see-through back panel, or wireless charging, and also not come with an LED-light-based Glyph interface.

The rest of the features such as a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a Snapdragon 778G+ processor would be the same as the Phone(1). It was said to cost around Rs 24,999. 

However, the company has now denied that there is no Phone(1) Lite edition under work.

Having said that the company will surely be bringing more devices in different categories to form its own ecosystem of gadgets in the coming years.

