Safety Check: Here's how to make good use of iPhone privacy feature

In last update iOS 16.2, Apple rolled out a value-added 'Safety Check' feature that offers more control over private information on iPhones.
Over the years, Apple in a bid to make it simpler for users to share photos, locations with loved ones, introduced library sharing, live tracking, reset system privacy, and more.
However, human relationships are very complicated, and sometimes, they go sour. We have seen reports of jilted lovers in a bid hurt their former partner does inexplicable things such as sharing private photos on social media platforms and even stalking them.
So, Apple with Safety Check feature offers one-stop features with options to block all the shared features at once.
Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> Privacy and Security >> scroll down to find Safety Check
Step 2: Once in to the Safety Check >> Manage Sharing and Access >> select individual apps such as Health, Find My network app, Calendars, Notes, Photos, and more
Also, once enabled, iPhone blocks shared access to Bluetooth, Calendars, Camera, Contacts, Files and Folders, Local Network, Location Services, Media and Apple Music, Microphone, Motion & Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Research, and Speech Recognition.
In the Safety Check feature, you can also find the Emergency Reset. Once you turn on this, the iPhone will instantly stop sharing the items listed above, which includes all types of sharing.
Also, Emergency Reset allows the user to review and reset settings associated with his/her Apple ID as well.
