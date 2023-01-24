Salman Khan’s girl friend to Burj Khalifa's height, here's what Indians asked Alexa in 2022

Amazon Tuesday (January 24) released the annual Alexa trend 2022 report revealing insightful data on the curious mindset of people in India.

People were very curious to know the personal life of Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan, particularly interested in knowing who he is dating now and if is he getting married any time soon. How much Salman Khan is worth and where does he live?

Indians also wanted to improve their general knowledge. They asked Alexa to know the height of the World's tallest building Burj Khalifa, who is the tallest person on Earth, what's the price of Bitcoin, who's the founder of Twitter, and more.



People were also in the mood to cook too, they asked Alexa for a recipe on how to make Chicken Curry, and how to make Burritos. Some health-conscious users also wanted to know how to cook Chicken Biryani with brown rice.

Here's what Indian people asked Alexa digital assistant in 2022:

Ranking General Knowledge Popular personalities Entertainment Recipes 1 Alexa, what is the height of Burj Khalifa? Alexa, what is Alia Bhatt's age? Alexa, do you know Chota Bheem?” Alexa, what’s the recipe for Chicken Curry? 2 Alexa, who is the tallest man on earth?” Alexa, what is Anushka Sharma's baby's name? Alexa, who is Rocky Bhai? Alexa, मसाला चाय कैसे बनाते है? 3 “Alexa, who is the second richest man in the world? Alexa, who is MrBeast? Alexa, Peppa Pig के भाई का नाम क्या है? Alexa, how to make Burritos? 4 Alexa, what is the language of Sri Lanka? Alexa, how strong is John Cena? Alexa, Thanos के बारे में बताओ Alexa, how to cook Paneer Butter Masala 5 Alexa, do aliens exist? Alexa, who is Vijay Deverakonda? Alexa, how old is Mickey Mouse? Alexa, एग बिरयानी की रेसेपी ब ताओ 6 Alexa, who is the founder of Twitter? Alexa, who is Duggu? “Alexa, कट्टप्पा ने बाहुबली को क्यों मारा? Alexa, how to make Dosa 7 Alexa, what is Elon Musk's net worth? Alexa, how old is Kendall Jenner Alexa, शाहरुख खान का dialogue सुनाओ Alexa, पनीर टिक्का मसाला पिज़्ज़ा की recipe बताओं 8 Alexa, what's the price of Bitcoin? Alexa, how old is Prince Harry? Alexa, who is Laal Singh Chaddha? Alexa, how to make Chicken Biryani with Brown Rice? 9 Alexa, what is the gold rate today? Alexa, what is Katrina Kaif's height? Alexa, शोले film का dialogue सुनाओ Alexa, give me the recipe for Udupi Sambhar 10 Alexa, why is water wet? Alexa, tell me about Rashmika Mandanna Alexa, who is Little Singham? Alexa, झटपट आलू की सब्ज़ी कै से बनाए?

Ranking Sports Festivals Unique Questions 1 Alexa, what is the score? Alexa, दिवाली कब है? Alexa, आप के टूथपेस्ट में नमक है? 2 Alexa, आज के match का run rate क्या है? Alexa, how many days to Diwali? Alexa, where is your mouth? 3 Alexa, इंडिया का मैच कब है? Alexa, आज नवरात्रि का कौन सा दिन है? Alexa, क्या मुझे नहाना चाहिए? 4 Alexa, who won the Man of the Match today? Alexa, how many days until Christmas? Alexa, can you do my homework for me? 5 Alexa, how many runs did Hardik Pandya score? Alexa, दशहरा क्यों मनाते हैं? Alexa, गाय तो हरी घास खाती है फिर दूध सफेद क्यों देती है? 6 Alexa, who is Mbappe? Alexa, पूर्णिमा कब है? Alexa, I need a girlfriend 7 Alexa, toss किसने जीता? Alexa, अमावस्या कब है? Alexa, do you believe in the supernatural? 8 Alexa, what is offside in football? Alexa, when is Bhai Dooj? Alexa, तुम्हारे कोई पति परमे श्वर हैं? 9 Alexa, who is the richest footballer? Alexa, करवा चौथ कब है? Alexa, शैतान बच्चों के साथ क् या करना चाहिए? 10 Alexa, who is better - Ronaldo or Messi? Alexa, गणेश कथा सुनाओ Alexa, have you ever been naughty?

