Samsung ad targets Apple for its 'lack of innovation'

Samsung ad takes 'lack of innovation' jibe at Apple

In the ad video, the Seoul-based company shows off the innovations introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 03 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2022, 14:29 ist
Samsung has taken on Apple for its “lack of innovation”  by doing a direct comparison with the high-end features like 108-megapixel sensor and 120X space zoom Samsung has to offer in many of its new devices. Credit: Samsung/iStock Photo

Samsung’s new 'Buckle Up' advertisement is an outright dig at Apple ahead of its big iPhone 14 launch, according to a India Today report. Samsung has decided to take Apple on for its "lack of innovation" by showcasing a comparison with the high-end features available on Samsung devices like a 108-megapixel sensor and 120X space zoom. 

The title 'Buckle Up' is aimed at Apple users as a way to urge them to switch from iPhones to more innovative Samsung products, the report said.

In the ad video, the Seoul-based company shows off the innovations introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Also Read: Google allows Parler app back into Play Store

"As you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction," the ad says. "A world where the highest resolution in a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket. And that epic moon shot that's getting all the likes won't be yours."

"This innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone store near you," says the Samsung ad. "It's already here." 

Apple is having a major event next week where it is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series and the next Apple Watch. There is also speculation about the launch of a new iPad as well.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Technology
Technology News
Apple
Samsung

What's Brewing

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Serena Williams: From mean streets to Grand Slam queen

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Chronicle of a fight for Hesaraghatta grasslands

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

Five magical moments in Serena Williams' career

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

Serena's massive on-court earnings have no rival

 