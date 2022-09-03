Samsung ad takes 'lack of innovation' jibe at Apple

Samsung’s new 'Buckle Up' advertisement is an outright dig at Apple ahead of its big iPhone 14 launch, according to a India Today report. Samsung has decided to take Apple on for its "lack of innovation" by showcasing a comparison with the high-end features available on Samsung devices like a 108-megapixel sensor and 120X space zoom.

The title 'Buckle Up' is aimed at Apple users as a way to urge them to switch from iPhones to more innovative Samsung products, the report said.

In the ad video, the Seoul-based company shows off the innovations introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

"As you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction," the ad says. "A world where the highest resolution in a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket. And that epic moon shot that's getting all the likes won't be yours."

"This innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone store near you," says the Samsung ad. "It's already here."

Apple is having a major event next week where it is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series and the next Apple Watch. There is also speculation about the launch of a new iPad as well.