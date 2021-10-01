Samsung brings digital car key support to these premium phones

In January, Samsung during the first edition of the Galaxy Unpacked event announced the flagship Galaxy S21 series and revealed that it would bring digital car key support for several premium phones.

It said initially the phones will support four branded cars manufactured by Audi, BMW, Ford, and Genesis.

Now, as promised, Samsung has announced the prospective owners of the newly launched premium electric vehicle Genesis GV602, will be able to find and unlock their cars using the Digital Key feature, which makes use of NFC (Near Field Communication) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology of latest Galaxy phones.

"Samsung’s digital key is powered by advanced UWB technology, a short-range, wireless communication protocol that uses radio waves to operate, much like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

However, UWB transmits radio waves at a much higher frequency, enabling highly accurate spatial awareness and directional capabilities that allow mobile devices to understand their surroundings better," the company said.



Digital Key feature on Samsung phones to track and control Genesis GV602 car. Credit: Samsung



Also, Samsung allayed fears of security threats in case of phones falling into wrong hands. It added that the company is using proprietary embedded Secure Element (eSE), designed to protect the most sensitive information and encryption keys and users never have to worry about losing the phone. The precision of UWB technology also prevents potential relay attacks, where the radio signal is jammed or intercepted.

Samsung’s digital key is fully compliant with the digital key standard as defined by the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), in which Samsung is also one of the members.

Initially, UWB digital key feature is compatible with Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, Note20 Ultra, and Z Fold3 in South Korea. Samsung has plans to bring the same support Galaxy Fold2 soon through a software update. Also, it is expected to expand the availability of the digital key feature to global regions in the coming months.

