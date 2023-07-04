Samsung launches digital service center in India

Samsung brings digital service center, DIY videos for customers in India

With DIY videos and product pick up and drop assistance, customers never have to step out of the house to get any product-related issue resolved with less hassle than before

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 04 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 19:47 ist
Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

After bringing personalised Samsung Finance Plus option, the South Korean technology major is bringing new customer-friendly initiatives digital service centers and more in India.

Once the device owner logs in to the official Samsung account, they get access to Digital Service Center, which offers quick access to category-wise self-help content,  DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos, mobile app experience, and model-specific repair and spare part prices all under one roof.

With DIY support, users can find solutions to many issues related to their products such as how to use the screen mirroring feature on a TV, how to connect Soundbar to the TV, and how to install the Samsung semi-automatic washing machine.

Also, it will also showcase infotainment content on how to set up Freestyle Projector and also several video bytes on smartphone issues and resolution methods, so that they try this method and get it resolved at home, instead of navigating through arduous city traffic to reach repair centers or showrooms.

Even if the issue with the product is not resolved, the digital center platform will also offer the option for product pick up and drop to the Samsung service point. Also, users can even register the device and get ready access to details of warranty policies, track repairs, get information about service costs, and schedule callback requests through remote and visual tutoring support too.

The company also runs a 'Smart Touch Call’ service, which offers priority access to customer care executives to get issues resolved.

Must read | Custom finance options drive Samsung to the top in the Indian smartphone market

Demo video on Samsung's new Digital Service Center: 

