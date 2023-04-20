Samsung brings new update to Galaxy Watch5 series, turns on infrared temperature sensor

Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 series is one of the most feature-rich smartwatches in the industry. It comes with advanced sensors that can track not just physical activities (in terms of steps walked, and calories burned) but also monitor heart rate, SpO2(blood-oxygen saturation), and even menstrual cycle. It also has a unique BioActive Sensor, which no other branded rival can boast of. It can measure the skeleton-muscle ratio and fat mass of the body. This helps in getting a better understanding of the body's fitness level.

However, despite having an infrared-based temperature sensor, it was not activated until now.

After months of the launch of the Galaxy Watch5 series, Samsung has finally begun rolling out an update that turns on the temperature sensor.



“Samsung’s holistic view of wellness has been further advanced by our sensor innovations, delivering in-depth health insights that empower users. The new infrared temperature sensor on Galaxy Watch5 broadens our whole health offerings, providing more convenient ways to track and understand personal health,” said Hon Pak, Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

With the temperature tracking sensor on, the Samsung Health app will be able to deliver near-accurate data related to menstrual cycle tracking and ovulation prediction.

For more accurate tracking of the menstrual cycle, temperature readings can help in making better predictions, as basal body temperature (BBT) varies by menstrual phase.



It is said that BBT needs to be measured immediately after waking and prior to any physical activity or impact from surroundings.

So, it is a bit hard to note these things early every morning, and sometimes even forget. Samsung’s new feature automates this process, making it easier and more convenient.

It should be noted that the Cycle Tracking feature is powered by Natural Cycles. It is integrated with Samsung’s sensor technology and it enables users to track skin temperature changes, a good estimate of basal body temperature, during sleep right from their wrist.

The Galaxy Watch5 series uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if the conditions of the surroundings change. The advanced Cycle Tracking helps users track ovulation and better predict when their next period will begin, the company noted.

Here's how to activate the temperature sensor:

Step 1: Open the Samsung Health app >> select Cycle Tracking >> try to add cycle information to the calendar and there, you will get the option to turn on “Predict period with skin temp” in the settings.

Now that Samsung has enabled the temperature sensor, the company should try to activate the much-needed ECG (Electrocardiogram) app on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and older Galaxy Watch owners in India. For now, it is available only in a few select countries and Samsung is yet to get regulatory approval for the ECG app in India.

Rival Apple Watches old and new have this feature and has helped in saving the lives of people with timely alerts to get medical help.

