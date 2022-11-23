Samsung brings One UI 5.0 with Voice Focus feature to Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G, A73 5G

Samsung earlier this month revealed the company's ambitious plan of rolling out Android 13-based One UI to several Galaxy Z Fold, Flip series, A, F, and M series by the end of March 2023.

Already, it has released the One UI 5 update on several phones including Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22, S21 FE, S20 FE, and more.

Now, the company is bringing a new innovative Voice Focus feature with One UI 5.0 update to 5G models of Galaxy A33, A53, and A73 series in India.

Once enabled, the new Voice Focus feature will ensure the phone blocks the background noise and pick just the owner's voice and then transmit the clear audio to the listener on the other side of the call. This also enhances the audio quality during the video call/conference on WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

Also, the new One UI update comes with a new set of background images with a wider range of colors and patterns. Users can also set backgrounds from various preset images, dynamic lock screens, and gallery photos – all in one place.

Furthermore, users can make stickers in gallery, create custom call backgrounds with Augmented Reality (AR)-based emojis, and do much more.

The Android 13-based update brings enhanced user privacy, multi-language support, customised bedtime mode, an option to control notifications flooding the lock screen, and more.

It has to be noted that Samsung is the lone Android OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to offer four years of Android OS updates, one year more than Google for Pixel phones. And, also it promises to provide security software support for five years to Galaxy devices.

This is a welcome measure taken by Samsung and will definitely help build long-lasting loyal relationships with phone customers.

