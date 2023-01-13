Samsung brings swanky new Gaming Arena, Starbucks and more to Opera House

Over the decades, the coffee culture in Bengaluru has evolved a lot. The filter kaapi-loving pensioners paradise has made way to a youthful start-up capital buzzing with modern cafes serving cool Frappuccinos.

Similarly, the Bengaluru iconic vintage Opera House (built in the 1910s) at the intersection of Brigade Road and Residency Road, was once a theatre hosting plays, operas and after renovation, it even screened Hollywood classics of that era. It has undergone several changes over the 100 years and at the turn of the 21st century, whilst maintaining the original architecture, it was upgraded into a modern technology-centric Opera House 2.0, which, by the way, is Samsung's biggest experience showroom in the world.

In line with the evolved coffee culture of Bengaluru, Samsung has now introduced Starbucks at Opera House. The 33,000 sq ft standalone property houses a 70-seater cafe outlet with outdoor-and-indoor seating arrangements.



Starbucks opened at Samsung Opera House. Credit: DH Photo/ B K Janardhan



Also, Opera House is revamped to accommodate a new swanky Gaming Arena to play games whilst testing Samsung products, there is also a fully functional Internet-of-Things (IoT) demo area Connected Living to check out Samsung's smart home appliances such as intelligent washing machines, refrigerators and more interacting between each other.

There is also a home theatre zone to experience Samsung's latest and most premium smart Televisions and audio systems.

There is also a personalization counter for patrons to add custom skin/case to their phone and there is also an option to get engraving done on the covers they choose.

Add to that, Samsung has created a special zone for customers to improve their culinary skills at the in-house Chef’s kitchen workshops.

Samsung Opera House also has a service centre covering a wide range of its consumer electronics products.

Since 2018, the new Opera House has played host to not just product showcase events, but also hundreds of art and music festivals.

Samsung regularly conducts Galaxy workshops on photography, doodling, video-editing, Ted Talks, fashion shows, baking workshops, movie screenings, and many more. Recently, it recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with a Korean K-fiesta.

Must read | Samsung to host Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in February

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.