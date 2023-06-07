Samsung confirms to host Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul

It's been more than a decade since Samsung began hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event to unveil premium Galaxy products. Several global cities such as Barcelona, New York City, London, and Berlin. In 2020, Samsung had to temporarily pause it due to the Covid-19 outbreak and used to conduct virtually online. And this year, Samsung hosted the event in US financial capital NYC.

Now, for the first time ever, the South Korean technology major has announced to host the Galaxy Unpacked event in its home city Seoul in July. However, the company has not revealed the date of the event yet.

The 27th edition of the Galaxy Unpacked will see the launch of next-generation Galaxy Fold and Flip series premium foldable phones.

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences. Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category,” said TM Roh, President, and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung was the first tier-1 brand to bring commercial consumer-ready foldable phones-- Galaxy Fold and Flip series to the market and leads the segment around the world.

Less than a handful of brands such as Motorola and Oppo have their own foldable phones, while others are just showing off concept phones and selling them in limited units mostly in China.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5, and Z Flip5 are expected to come with big upgrades in terms of design, in particular the Flip, as it is said to have bigger and wider cover display. They are expected to come with improved camera hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series processor.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech