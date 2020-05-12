Samsung Finance+ announced for Galaxy phone buyers in India

With commercial activities steadily picking pace in orange and green zones of India, South Korean technology giant has announced Samsung Finance+ service.

With Samsung Finance+, prospective Galaxy phone buyers will be able to choose phones and also get installment options in their homes.

The company is partnering DMI Finance for its Samsung Finance+ service in India. The new service is available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns. Previously, to avail financial help to buy a phone, customers had to earlier walk-in to dealerships. Now, The company is facilitating home-delivery of Samsung Finance+ service to customers and also says, the company personnel will make sure that social distancing norms are followed strictly.

Here's how the Samsung Finance+ works

Prospective customers looking to buy a Galaxy smartphone on finance can contact their neighbourhood retail shop owners. The latter will then send a Samsung promoter to the buyer's house.

The Samsung promoter will help the customer complete the loan form in the comfort of his/her home. After the KYC (Know Your Customer) verification and credit scoring, customers will get multiple offers on various Galaxy smartphones.

It can be noted that the entire process is fully digital, fast and convenient and they don't need to visit the store again, they can just pick the phone model and get it delivered to their doorstep.

