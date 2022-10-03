Samsung Galaxy A04s with triple camera launched in India

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday (October 3) unveiled a budget Galaxy A04s series in India.
Samsung's new handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1560 × 720p) with LCD Infinity-V display design and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also features a 3.5mm audio jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and triple slots-- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.
Inside, it houses an 8nm class 2Ghz Samsung Exynos 850 octa-core chipset with Mali-G52 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charger.
The Galaxy A04s also boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8) backed by a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back. And on the front, it features a 5MP (f/2.2) sensor for selfies and video chat.
Samsung Galaxy A04s comes three colours-- black, green, and orange-- for Rs 13,499.
Samsung Galaxy A04s vs competition
It will be up against the Redmi 10 Prime series, Redmi Note 11, and Realme Narzo 50 series, among others.
