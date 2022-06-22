Samsung Galaxy F13 with quad-camera launched in India

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Wednesday (June 22) launched an affordable mid-range phone Galaxy F13 series in India.

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display and supports a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with three dedicated slots-- for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.

Inside, it boasts an 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core chipset with a Mali-G52 graphics processor, backed by an Android 12-based Samsung One UI with 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger in the box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a main 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP depth (f/2.4) with an LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 8MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video chatting.



The new Galaxy F13 series. Credit: Samsung India



The company is offering the Galaxy F13 in three colours- night sky green, sunrise copper, and waterfall blue. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

Galaxy F13 vs competition

Samsung's new phone will be up against Realme Narzo 50 series, Redmi Note 11 series, and Oppo K10, among others.

