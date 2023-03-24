Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with triple camera launched in India

Technology major Samsung on Friday (March 24) launched a new affordable 5G phone Galaxy F14 in India.

It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+(1080 x 2408p) Infinity-V LCD screen with support for a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a triple slot (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2 and a microSD card).

The Galaxy F14 runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1, houses a 5nm class Exynos 1330 octa-core processor with Mali-G68 MP2 GPU, 5G modem, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh with 25W charger.

The company is promising two years of Android OS updates and four years of security software support for the Galaxy F14.



Samsung Galaxy F14 5G series. Credit: Flipkart



It boasts a triple camera module-- 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP (f/2.4) depth + 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor with LED flash on the back. It also features a 13MP (f/2.0) on the front.

It comes in three colours-- black, green and purple. It will be available in two configurations--4GB RAM +128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,490, respectively.

