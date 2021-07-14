Samsung Galaxy F22: First impression

Samsung on Tuesday (July 13) released the new mid-range Galaxy F22 in India. It is available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively.

I used Samsung's brand new phone for a few hours and here are my initial thoughts.

Design and display

Samsung's Galaxy F22 sports a minimalistic chocolate bar design with a flat display panel. As you can see in the cover photo above, it has a textured rear-cover on the back and offers a premium hand feel. The denim black color looks lovely in the cloudy sky background, but the denim blue is also good.

And, also it provides a good grip to hold on to the phone. It has a quad-camera module in the top left corner and below it, there is a Samsung brand engraving at the centre.



Samsung Galaxy F22. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On the front, it features a 6.54-inch super AMOLED HD+ Infinity-U screen with a 90hz display refresh rate. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a facial recognition-based biometric security through a front camera. The screen is bright and had no issue while viewing the content outdoors.

Processor configuration

Under the hood, the Galaxy F22 houses MediaTek G80 octa-core chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 OS.

In the brief time I spent with the Samsung device, it worked smoothly without any sign of lag-ness. And, I did not find any pressing issue just yet.

The most notable aspect of the new Galaxy F22 is the big battery. It comes packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery. Having reviewed phones for several years, I take the liberty to say that this capacity is good enough for the phone to last two full days if not more under normal usage. Also, one thing is certain, you won't be needing to look for a power bank on day one of the fully charged phone, even if you stream videos for several hours.

Samsung says the device will be able to offer up to 45 hours of talk time, up to 133 hours of audio music playtime.

Users can do internet surfing for close to 29 hours of the internet (Wi-Fi and LTE) and the phone also support up to 35 hours of video playback.

Samsung is offering a 15W charger with a retail box, but it should be noted that the device supports a faster 25W charger as well.

Photography



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy F22 comes with a feature-rich quad-camera module-- a main 48MP sensor with 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors- -with LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP snapper for selfies and video chatting.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



As you can see from the photo samples, the phone was able to capture decent sharp photos. They were captured in the late afternoon with the overcast sky. And, yet the pictures look good.



Samsung Galaxy F22 camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



We will be testing the device under other lighting conditions and see how it fares. If you have any queries to ask about Samsung Galaxy F22, please share them in the comments section below. We will test them on the device and mention them in the final review.

