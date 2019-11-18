Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: A refreshingly good phone

At the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Samsung showed off the company’s state-of-the-art flexible display for mobile. It got everyone excited and the world waited in anticipation for it to make an appearance in a commercial phone.

Unfortunately, Samsung, which took more than five years to make it a reality in 2019, faced a hurdle in April. Early review units had issues with display durability.

The screen had a protective shield, which was not supposed to be peeled, but the reviewers, unknowingly removed it, thereby rendering the phone useless.

This forced Samsung to recall Galaxy Fold units and investigate, and they put off the release to October in India. Recently, we got our hands on the unit and here’s our take of what is purportedly Samsung’s most ambitious mobile, the Galaxy Fold.

Display, design and build quality

Despite concerns on display durability, we felt that the Fold’s design is more practical than rival phones. It folds inwards, protecting the bigger screen from daily wear and tear. It has a separate cover display, which is tiny, but workable for operating in one-hand, read and reply to messages, emails and answer calls. The keyboard is a bit congested, but muscle memory kicked in within few hours of usage and was able to work with ease. On the other hand, the rival Huawei Mate X, which fold outwards is vulnerable to damage more easily.

It can be noted that Samsung made changes to the original Galaxy Fold after it recalled the units earlier in the year. It has a plastic cover all around the edge of the screen and also T-shaped shield at the bending point so that display’s protective shield remains intact.

Also, the space between the screens and the hinge is reduced so that there is less chance of dust to get in the phone.

However, water resistance is an issue as the device does not have Ingress Protection(IP) certification.

The Galaxy Fold comes with magnets on the edges and holds the screen strongly, essentially making it an effort to open it with two hands. This is another good design principle to protect the inner screen from damages and doesn’t open easily.

It also comes with a very sturdy metallic hinge in the middle and is probably the reason the device is a bit heavier (276g). The Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED-based cover display and when unfurled, it opens into a full-fledged mini-tablet with 7.3-inch Infinity Flex QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED screen.

It does have a folding crease in the middle, but only gets noticed when the screen has a light wallpaper. The dynamic QHD+ OLED display offers an immersive viewing experience and over time, you could even forget that the crease exists.

Despite the additional protective shield, the crease may raise doubts about the durability of screen. Samsung says the device’s display has been tested in the lab for a week. It outlasted 200,000 folds and unfolds, which is equivalent to five years of use if used 100 times a day.

That’s quite an extensive test, but given the short duration of time given to me for the review, we are a bit sceptical about the longevity of the device. For now, we may have to take Samsung’s word for it.

Given the high cost of the device (Rs 1,64,999), Samsung is offering a shell case with the retail package to protect the phone from scratches.

Performance

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It works smooth be it app launching, loading camera, playing games, watching multi-media content, web browsing, and other day-to-day tasks.

To make the best use of the big screen, there is a split-screen view feature. With this, the user can work on three apps on the widescreen simultaneously and be more productive. Also, with Samsung Dex feature, you can connect the Galaxy Fold to any monitor or a Windows/Mac PC to work on projects, create or edit keynote presentation and transfer them between the phone and the computer.

Camera

Due to the Galaxy Fold’s unique form factor, Samsung has incorporated six cameras in three places, one 10MP (F2.2) sensor on the front cover display, two (10MP + 8MP depth sensor) inside the wide-screen and the final three (16MP + 12MP wide-angle +12MP depth) on the rear-side.

With this, Samsung has ensured the device owner can capture pictures without having to lose time to open the widescreen.

You may have a tough time clearly seeing the photo preview on the cover display to take pictures, but you can trust it. Just make sure the focus is on the subject. The Galaxy Fold takes sharp and detailed images, on par with the current crop of phones’ in the market.

The selfies are decent and the company offers filters and beautify features to adjust skin tone, smoothness and so on.

Battery life

The company has optimised the hardware and software for efficient use of the power. The Galaxy Fold comes with 4,380mAh battery and under normal usage, it can last more than a day.

The cover display plays a major role in long battery life. We could open the message inbox. We used the wide screen to browse news feed on social media apps and to watch multimedia content. The rest of the stuff was done on the front display, thus saving battery power.

Like the Galaxy S and Note series, the Fold supports fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging. You can even power up the Samsung’s AKG earbuds (comes with retail package) by just putting the pod on the back of the device.

If I have to describe the Galaxy Fold in three words, I would say-- ‘ fragile but revolutionary’.

It’s been far too long since we saw any innovation on mobile screens. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is refreshingly good and marks a new shift in the mobile industry. We expect this to be the new normal in the near future.