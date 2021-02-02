Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (February 2) launched a new affordable mobile Galaxy M02.

The  Galaxy M02 sports a 6.5-inch HD+(1560 × 720p) display and comes with a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6739W octa-core processor backed by  PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU, Android 10-based One UI with 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery, which is sufficient enough to keep the phone running more than a day even under heavy usage.

Samsung phone flaunts a dual-camera module-- main 13MP(f/1.9) with a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper with LED flash. On the front, it features a 5MP (f/2.0) shooter.

The Galaxy M02 comes in four colours-- black, blue, gray, and red. It will be available in two variants-- 2GB RAM +32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage-- with prices starting Rs 6,999. Consumers can get it for as low as Rs 6,799, but only for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy M02 vs competition
The new Galaxy M02 will be up against Redmi 8 series, Tecno and Infinix phones in India.

