Samsung Galaxy M34 5G launched in India

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung on Friday (July 7) unveiled the new mid-range smartphone Galaxy M34 5G in India.

The new Galaxy M34 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080×2340p) super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-U display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and hybrid dual SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, Samsung's new phone houses a 5nm class Exynos 1280 processor, Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

It also features a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 13MP camera on the front.



Samsung Galaxy M34 5G series. Credit: Samsung India



The company is offering the device in three colours--midnight blue, prism silver, and waterfall blue. The new Galaxy M34 will come in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999, and Rs 20,999, respectively. It will be available for sale on Amazon and Samsung stores and authorised retail stores from July 15 onwards.

Galaxy M34 5G vs competition

The new Samsung will be competing with OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Realme Narzo 60 series, and Redmi Note 12 (review), among others.

