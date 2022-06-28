Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review: Well-rounded phone with svelte design

Samsung's previous Galaxy M series phones have always been beefy and bulky, as the company incorporated big batteries. But, surprisingly the new M53 5G is slim and yet promises to last more than a day. Does it live up to the hype? Let's check it out.

Design, build quality and display

As noted above, the first noticeable change you notice in the Galaxy M53 5G is the smooth slim design language. It has a glass-like polycarbonate-based cover with a frosted finish on the back. It looks very pleasing to the eyes, particularly the mystique green model.

Samsung has done an excellent job in terms of designing the phone. It has managed to incorporate a massive 5,000mAh battery and yet, keep the thickness to just 7.4mm.

Also, the quad-camera module in the top left corner, though protrudes a bit, the edges around it are beautifully blended with the shell. This way, it never obstructs when pulling the device from the pan pocket.

One downside of the slim profile, Samsung has to let go of the 3.5mm audio jack and have to stick with a hybrid dual-SIM tray, which can house one SIM and another, the user has to choose between the second SIM and microSD storage card. It should be noted that the company is offering 128GB base storage.

On the front, it sports a fantastic 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) super AMOLED Plus screen with an Infinity-O design. It has a small, but feature-rich camera at the top and doesn't affect the viewing experience much.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The screen on Samsung's new phone is just top-clas. I had a good time watching the documentaries on the big screen. Also, the colours look natural. As you can see the darker colours of the brown African Elephant are natural and Gorilla with rich black hair and silver back look so stunningly good.

Even under the direct sunlight, I was able to read news on the internet without having to squint my eyes.

The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which further enhances the browsing and gaming experience on the phone.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. The latter will help protect the screen from scratches by keys or pen in the pocket.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and works as advertised without much fuzz.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy M53 comes packed with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset (2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 x 2 cores + 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 x 6 cores) and can clock maximum CPU speed up to 2.4Ghz. It is backed by Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, Android 12-based OneUI 4.1, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB(expandable up to 1TB).

It also supports RAM plus feature and provided there is enough storage, users can double the physical memory up to 12GB. This way, the phone can respond faster to touch inputs or do any other normal tasks.



Storage details and RAM Plus feature on Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



In terms of day-to-day chores such as opening apps, operating cameras, browsing the net and other stuff, the phone works smoothly without any sign of lag-ness. Also, while games, the device does get a bit warm, but not overwhelming. Samsung has incorporated a vapour cool chamber for the phone to dissipate excess heat while doing a heavy-duty task such as streaming videos directly from a mobile cellular network or recording 4K videos for long or while playings games.



Performance score of Samsung Galaxy M53 5G on Geekbench 5.0 app. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The phone houses a big 5,000mAh cell and during the testing, it was able to consistently offer one and a half-day of battery life with normal usage. Even if you go extreme by playing a game or streaming a video additional hour, it will still be able to last a full day.

The device supports 25W charging speed, but users have to buy the charger separately or make use of the charger of the old phone at home.

The phone supports multiple 5G bands-- N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78 SA/NSA/Sub6.

Photography

Besides the processor, another big upgrade we see in the Galaxy M53 over the predecessor is the imaging hardware.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It houses a quad-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.8) backed by an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera backed by 2MP (f/2.4) depth and 2MP macro (f/2.4 ) cameras with LED flash.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's camera sample. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It takes pretty lovely pictures in the natural sunlight. The colours are distinctively brighter than normal, but I can't complain, as the photos look great.

The ultra-wide-angle mode manages to accommodate more area of the landscape with good details of the subjects far away from the camera.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's camera sample with ultra-wide-angle mode. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



However, the night mode images come off a bit too grainy. On the bright side, the normal photo with LED flash on, the phone takes pretty decent pictures with good details.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's camera sample with night mode on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Samsung Galaxy M53 5G's camera sample with just LED flash on. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The Galaxy M53 also features EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and does a good job of recording stable high-resolution videos. It can support up to 4K at 30 fps (frames per second) and also full HD 1080p at 30/60 fps.

On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2) snapper and takes nice selfies. It does smoothen the skin and makes the face more appealing. I just can't complain about it, the phone clears acne scars.

And, also, the phone comes with an array of superficial filters and editing tools to make the person's face photogenic.



Samsung Galaxy M53 5G.Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Final thoughts

Samsung's Galaxy M53 is a big upgrade over its predecessor and offers good features that can give a stiff fight to rival brands in its class. It has an eye-pleasing elegant smooth and glossy design.

Also, the new phone continues Galaxy M's long battery life legacy. The performance and photography capabilities are decent and on par with any of the rival brands in its class.

Samsung is offering the device in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively, and go on sale on Amazon and Samsung stores from April 29 onwards.

