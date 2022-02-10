Samsung Galaxy S22, Tab S8 up for pre-order in India

A day after the launch of the new premium Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series, Samsung on Thursday announced that the internest customers can now pre-reserve the new devices in India.

Though the company is yet to reveal the official price of the devices, it is asking prospective consumers to register their interest to buy the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series devices by paying a token advance of Rs 1,999 for 'VIP Pass' on the Samsung e-store. When the devices hit stores later this month on February 25, the customers can claim Samsung Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

Also, it should be noted that if the customers don't like to buy the devices on the launch day, they can still get claim 100 per cent refund of the pre-reservation VIP Pass.

The new Galaxy S22 comes in three models-- Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The latter comes with top-of-the-line features including exclusive in-built S Pen stylus support.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

The other variants-- a regular Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus- come with watered-down specifications.



The new Galaxy S22, S22 Plus series phones. Credit: Samsung



Even the Galaxy Tab S8 series comes in three variants-- Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra features a big 14.6-inch WQXGA+(2960 x 1848p) super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 240 ppi and support up to 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.



The new Galaxy Tab S8 series. Credit: Samsung



It comes with a dual-camera 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) on the front, Android 12 OS, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 11,200mAh battery with super fast charging capability. It comes in one graphite colour model with prices starting at $1,099.

Read more | Everything Samsung launched at Galaxy Unpacked Feb 2022 event

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.