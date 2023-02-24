Samsung Galaxy S23 series with custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 goes on sale in India

Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the company's latest new premium Galaxy S23 series phones.

Now, the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra are finally available in India.

They feature super AMOLED display. While the S23 Ultra sport a slightly curved display, the S23 Plus and S23 versions have flat display panels. All three models boast the Adaptive Vision Booster feature that ensures the display is well-lit and the objects on the screen come off as vibrant and rich in all lighting conditions.

As noted in the headline, Samsung for the first time ever, has collaborated with Qualcomm to develop the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is exclusive to its Galaxy S series premium phones.

It promises to deliver faster and enhanced CPU performance by up to 34 per cent over its predecessor. Also, it offers a 22 per cent improvement in terms of battery life.

Also, they come with a bigger Vapor cooling chamber for better heat dissipation during heavy-duty tasks such as recording 8K videos or playing graphics-intensive games.

The biggest upgrade we see in the Galaxy S23 series is the camera, particularly in the S23 Ultra. The latter comes with a 200MP wide camera. And, it promises to deliver an excellent night mode and low-light photography experience.



Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Another first coming in the Galaxy S23 series is the Astrophoto mode. It can offer exceptionally good photos of the night sky.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Just impressive

The top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three configurations—12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB—for Rs 1,24,999, Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. At authorised retail stores, the device will be available in two colours—phantom black, cream and green. And, on the official Samsung online store, the company is offering more vibrant colours—red, graphite, lime and sky blue.

The Galaxy S23 Plus comes in two variants—8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage—for Rs 94,999 and 1,04,999, respectively, and in two colours—phantom black and cream.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 review: True 'mini' Android flagship

The Galaxy S23 is available in two options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage—for Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively, and in four colours—phantom black, cream, green and lavender.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.