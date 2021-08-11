Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live updates: Galaxy Watch 4 unveiled

In about a few minutes, Samsung is slated to kick off the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 online. It is expected to launch a new line of foldable phones-- Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3-- along with smart wearables including a smartwatch and a pair of Galaxy Buds earphones. DH will present you with live updates from the event.
    Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event here

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price starts at $249

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 support thousands of third-party apps

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features

    The new Galaxy Watch 4 can also measure body composition data such as muscle mass via Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensors.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 launched

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs all-new WearOS jointly developed by Google and Samsung

    Samsung August 2021 starts

    Here's what to expect at Samsung August 2021 event

    Samsung is expected to launch at least four devices during the Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event. We can expect to see the debut of Galaxy Z Fold3 along with Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Buds2 series.

