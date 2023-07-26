Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here's what to expect at Seoul event

Samsung is all geared to host Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in Seoul, for the first time ever at the company's home country.

The programme is slated to kick off later today (July 26) at 11:00 am UCT (4:30 pm IST). The company has made arrangements to live stream the event through the official website and YouTube channel.

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Here's what to expect at Samsung's grand event

Already, the company has confirmed that it will be unveiling devices in three product categories-- foldable phones, premium smart wearables, and Android tablets.

The new Fold5 is expected to retain the same design language as its predecessor. It will feature a big display on the cover panel and a bigger wide foldable screen inside. On the bright side, the device will be slim and yet more durable than any previous iteration to date.

And, it will be coming with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and deliver a full day's battery life. And, the photography hardware will be on par with all premium phones in the market.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will see the biggest upgrade in terms of the large screen on the cover panel. The device will feature a 3.26-inch screen and inside, it will feature a 6.7-inch display.

Like the Fold5, this flip phone too will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and promise to deliver a full day battery life. As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it will have a moderate upgrade.

Both foldable phones will run the Android 13-based One UI 5 series and come with a lot of computer-friendly connectivity features for seamless data transfer.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon and come with premium super AMOLED display with S Pen stylus support. It will run Android 13-based One UI OS and other aspects such as battery capacity and the camera will have moderate upgrade. Also, the device will come with IP68 dust-and-water-proof certification.

As far as the Galaxy Watch5 successor is concerned, Samsung is reportedly planning to bring just one model Galaxy Watch6 and there won't be any Pro model. The new Watch6 will feature a rotatable bezel with haptic feedback and gesture support to navigate through the Watch. Also, it will boast an advanced body health tracking system including a temperature sensor and proprietary Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) feature that is capable of offering details such as muscle, bone, and fat density.

