Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Reliable fitness companion

Samsung has recently released the Galaxy Watch 3 with prices starting at Rs 29,990 in India. On paper, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 3 is not only a good upgrade over the predecessor but also on par with rival branded smart wearables in the market. I have been using the device for a week and here is my review.

Design, build quality and display

It has a classic circular dial and the trademark rotating bezel. The company has used premium stainless steel for the case and our review unit Mystic Black looks splendid in the sunlight. The matte finish case blends beautifully with the genuine leather strap.

It may look classy and fragile, but make no mistake, the Galaxy Watch 3 is built to last long and survive harsh conditions. It comes with MIL-STD 810G certification and 5ATM rating, meaning you can take Galaxy Watch 3 for surfing, sea diving, and water adventures, as it can survive close to 50 meters (165 feet) underwater.

On the front, it has a 1.4-inch super AMOLED display with 360x360p resolution. Have to say, it has the brightest screen I have seen on a smart watch. I was able to view messages and navigate through the watch even under direct sunlight without any fuss.

User-experience and Performance

The user-interface is as simple as it gets. It barely took five minutes to connect my iPhone to the Watch 3. Even a rookie can master navigating the Galaxy Watch 3 in a few hours. Users just have to rotate the top bezel to find features such as workout apps, stress checker, weather, music control, heart rate tracker, and everything the Galaxy Watch 3 has to offer.

The Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a 1.15Ghz Exynos 9110 dual-core processor backed by Tizen 5.5 OS- based One UI Watch 2.0, 1 GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. It is fast and swift when loading apps or workout tracking. It has an accelerometer, a barometer, gyro sensor, light sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor.

I am impressed with the automatic fitness tracking feature. It can intuitively know I am taking a long walk and start counting steps, estimate calories burnt, and more. It can also auto-detect other activities such as fast running, swimming, cycling, rowing, elliptical workouts, and dynamic workouts.

Also, the Galaxy Watch 3 will nudge the user to take a walk or flex the hands out, if it senses, the person has been sitting idle for close to 50 minutes.

Furthermore, based on the heartbeat, it can measure the stress level. If it finds I am a bit anxious than usual, it will ask me to start the breathing exercise and become calm. Also, there is fall detection that can send an SOS message to pre-set contacts.

The Galaxy Watch 3 houses several biometric health screening features including Blood-Oxygen level (SpO2), Blood Pressure (BP), heart rate tracking, and a potential life-saving Electrocardiogram (ECG) app.

What I love about the Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Health app is that they offer well-rounded fitness tracking support. With the latter, I can add meals and calculate the required calories I need per day according to the workouts I do and also track my sleep pattern. The details laid out on the app are simple and easy to understand.

With LTE e-SIM support, users can enable the standalone phone calling/messaging capability on the Galaxy Watch 3. The user can leave the phone at home and go for a jog and yet not worry about missing out any emergency calls or notifications.

The Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) LTE comes with a 340mAh battery. It lasted for two days on a single charge, which helped in tracking sleep but one constraint is that it takes a bit longer, close to three hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

Final thoughts

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a solid smart wearable build to last long and with the Samsung Health app, users can develop a disciplined routine to improve physical fitness, food intake, mental wellness, and sleep.