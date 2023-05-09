Galaxy Watches to get new heart health tracking feature

Samsung Galaxy Watches to get new heart health tracking feature this year

With ECG and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature, Galaxy Watch owners will be able detect AFib at early stage and get timely medical help

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 13:23 ist
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Most of the Galaxy Watch models launched in the last three years come with ECG (Electrocardiogram) for tracking Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) and standard heart rate monitoring capabilities. Now, Samsung is expected to bring one more critical health-tracking feature to its smart wearables soon.

Samsung has announced to have finally received the approval from US Food and Drug Administration to introduce Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature to select Galaxy Watches.

It should be noted that AFib is a silent killer and is one of the deadliest heart diseases globally. If not detected and diagnosed early, it can cause stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications and eventually death. It causes millions of deaths, particularly among the middle-aged and older population, and is said to be a leading cause of disability worldwide.


Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

With the Samsung Health app’s existing on-demand ECG function, the IHRN feature proactively monitors heart rhythms suggestive of AFib, right from their wrist through Galaxy Watches.

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature will be available as part of the newly announced One UI 5 Watch update. It will initially come first on soon-to-be-released Galaxy Watch (in July-August) devices. And, later it will be released to older editions of Galaxy Watches with ECG support.

