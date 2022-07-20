Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 and more coming on this date

After weeks of speculations, Samsung finally put all suspense to rest by announcing to host the new edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2022 next month.

Samsung has confirmed to host a mega hardware event on August 10 and the video teasers give away the hint that the company will showcase the new generation of foldable phones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what we know so far

The upcoming Galaxy Fold4 is expected to come with a premium build quality and a bigger cover display compared to the predecessor. Also, it will be protected with a Gorilla Glass Victus screen guard.

Inside, the foldable OLED screen will be more durable and better to offer a good viewing experience.

Under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage and a 4,400mAh battery.

Also, it will feature a primary triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash on the back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

Aug 10.2022 > Today

Watch something greater than before unfold at https://t.co/D6nxwskXj1. #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/xopUxDhpRZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 19, 2022

As far as the Galaxy Flip4 is concerned, it is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically. Samsung is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. Also, on the front, it will have a bigger 2.1-inch screen, compared to 1.9-inch in the predecessor.

And, the device is expected to come with the IP68 rating.

It runs Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging speed, 10W wireless charging speed, 5W reverse wireless charging speed.

It is said to feature a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) backed by a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.

Besides the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4, Samsung is expected to bring new Galaxy Buds Pro 2 series earphones and the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.