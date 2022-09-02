Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 receive 100K plus pre-orders in India

Last month, Samsung launched the new generation Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 series in India.

The pre-order window went live on August 16 and ended on September 1. Now, the South Korean company has revealed that it received an overwhelming response from consumers in India. More than one lakh people pre-booked Samsung's new premium foldable phones.

Besides the positive reviews in the media, probably, the launch offers had a role in convincing people to go for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flp4 series.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold4 will be entitled to claim the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. Also, buyers can avail of Rs 8,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can claim an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000.

Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31,999 at just Rs 2,999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7,000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7,000.



The new Galaxy Z Fold4 and the Galaxy Z Flip4 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Pre-book customers will also get one year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11,999 at just Rs 6,000. They can also opt for a No Cost EMI offer for up to 24 months.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is available two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB-- for Rs 89, 999 and Rs 94,999, respectively. The latter will also be available in Bespoke Edition which offers glass colours and frame options on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999.

And, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will cost Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB RAM + 512GB variant. Consumers can also buy the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 1,84,999.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip4 come with armour alumnium frames and sturdy Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen protection. Additionally, they come with upgraded internal hardware in terms of powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon, a bigger battery, and much improved cameras.

Read more | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: Refined and better

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.