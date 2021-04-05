Samsung launches budget Galaxy F12, F02s series in India

World's leading handset-maker Samsung on Monday (April 5) unveiled the new line of budget Galaxy F12, F02s series phones in India.

As the name suggests, the Galaxy F12 is a top-end model among the two. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600p) Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass shield, features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three slot-tray for-- SIM-1 (nano), SIM-2 (nano) and microSD card.

Inside, the Galaxy F12 houses an 8nm class Exynos 850 Octa-Core chipset with Mali-G52 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI 3, 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features -- main 48MP (with ISOCELL GM2 sensor, f/2.0) + 5MP ultra-wide snapper (f/2.2) + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro shooter( f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP (f/2.2) sensor for selfies and video chatting.

On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1560 × 720p) LCD Infinity-V display, 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core CPU with Adreno 506 GPU, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 UI, 3GB/4GB RAM with a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

It also comes with a triple camera module--13MP main sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 5MP snapper.



The new F02s launched in India. Credit: Samsung



Samsung's Galaxy F12 is being made available in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10, 999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be up against the popular Redmi Note 10 series, and Realme 8, among others.

The Galaxy F02s also comes in two variants-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. It will be up against Redmi 9, Tecno and Infinix mobiles.

