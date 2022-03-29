Samsung launches four new Galaxy A series in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A73, A33, A23, A13 series in India

  • Mar 29 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 15:41 ist

The world's leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (March 29) launched four new Galaxy A series phones in India.

It should be noted that the Galaxy A73, A53, and A33 series made their global debut on March 17 and just a few days ago, the A53 made its way to India with prices starting at Rs 34,999.

Now, Samsung is bringing the rest of the two devices-- Galaxy A73 and A33 along with the budget A23 and A13 series.

First up, is the Galaxy A73 5G. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen design, IP67 rating, and supports 120Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots.


A view of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Series mobile phones in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by  Android 12-based One UI 4.1 (four years Android support, 4+1 security update), 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) quad-camera module-- main 108MP + ultra-wide 12MP  + 5MP depth sensor+ 5MP macro with LED flash on the back, a 32MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V screen design, IP67 rating, and support 90Hz display refresh rate, fingerprint sensor, and dual SIM slots.

Inside, it houses Samsung Exynos 1280 series backed by  Android 12-based One UI 4.1 (three years Android support, 3+1 security update), 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + ultra-wide 8 MP (f/2.2) + 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor+ 2MP (f/2.4) macro with LED flash on the back, a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger.


The new Galaxy A33 5G series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD screen, Qualcomm 680 4G octa-core processor, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 ( two years of Android support, 2+2 security update), 6GB/8GB RAM,128GB storage, quad-camera module-- main 50MP (OIS) + 5MP wide camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back, an 8MP selfie camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger support.


The new Galaxy A23 series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

The low-end Galaxy A13 comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD screen, Exynos 850 octa-core processor, Android 12-based One UI 4.1 ( two years of Android support, 2+2 security update), 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM,128GB storage, quad-camera module-- main 50MP (OIS) + 5MP wide camera + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back, an 8MP selfie camera on the front and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charger support. 

Samsung A73 and A33 series will be released in April and the prices will be revealed at the same time. Prospective buyers can pre-book the devices on Samsung store and other authorized retail chains in the coming days.

Whereas the Galaxy A23 comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB stroage-- for Rs 19,499 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A13 comes in three variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for Rs 14,999, Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,499, respectively.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: First impression

